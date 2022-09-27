New Suit

Fiserv, a global provider of financial services technology, was hit with a negligence lawsuit on Tuesday in Alabama Northern District Court as a successor-in-interest to payment processor Cardconnect. The suit, brought by Methvin Terrell Yancey Stephens & Miller on behalf of Chris Presley, alleges that Cardconnect wrongfully withheld the plaintiff's revenue and failed to remit payments to the IRS. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01251, Presley v. Fiserv Inc.

Fintech

September 27, 2022, 7:42 PM