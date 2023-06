New Suit - Contract

Parsons Behle & Latimer filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court targeting NXTLVL Services and One Up Services. The complaint was filed on behalf of e-commerce vendor Jared Preslar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00414, Preslar v. Nxtlvl Services, LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 26, 2023, 7:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Jared Preslar

Plaintiffs

Parsons Behle & Latimer

defendants

Nxtlvl Services, LLC

One Up Services, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract