New Suit - Trade Secrets

IT services provider Presidio Inc. filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Dinsmore & Shohl, targets former Presidio employee Rudy Faber and competitor People Driven Technology for allegedly misappropriating over 36,000 confidential files. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-12958, Presidio, Inc. et al v. People Driven Technology, Inc. et al.

December 07, 2022, 12:53 PM