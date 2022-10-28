New Suit - Trade Secrets

IT services provider Presidio Inc. filed a breach-of-contract and trade secret lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court. The partially redacted complaint, filed by Dinsmore & Shohl, targets former Presidio employee David Hatton and competitor People Driven Technology for alleging soliciting employees and clients, as well as misappropriating proprietary information. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03838, Presidio, Inc. et al v. Hatton et al.

Business Services

October 28, 2022, 6:25 PM