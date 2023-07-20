Presidio Inc., an IT services provider, and an affiliate sued competitor company Driven Technologies and three former Presidio employees on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The court case, filed by Sheppard Mullin, accuses the defendants of using information about Presidio’s top customer accounts and other trade secrets at their new positions with Driven Technologies. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06235, Presidio, Inc. et al v. Driven Acquisition, Inc. et al.
Business Services
July 20, 2023, 10:51 AM