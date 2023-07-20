New Suit - Trade Secrets

Presidio Inc., an IT services provider, and an affiliate sued competitor company Driven Technologies and three former Presidio employees on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The court case, filed by Sheppard Mullin, accuses the defendants of using information about Presidio’s top customer accounts and other trade secrets at their new positions with Driven Technologies. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-06235, Presidio, Inc. et al v. Driven Acquisition, Inc. et al.

Business Services

July 20, 2023, 10:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Presidio, Inc.

Presidio Networked Solutions LLC

Plaintiffs

Sheppard Mullin

defendants

Andrew Chris

Daniel Bello

Driven Acquisition, Inc.

Driven Technologies, LLC

Sanford Brown

nature of claim: 880/