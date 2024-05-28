Who Got The Work

Amanda Rauh-Bieri of Miller Johnson has entered an appearance for Paul Brehm, Steven Kundert and other defendants in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The case, filed April 11 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sheppard Mullin on behalf of Presidio Holdings, Presidio Networked Solutions Group and Presidio Networked Solutions, accuses the defendants of misappropriating Presidio's confidential business information and of conspiring to violate confidentiality and non-solicitation provisions in three former employees' employment agreements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, is 1:24-cv-02912, Presidio Holdings Inc. et al v. People Driven Technology, Inc. et al.

Technology

May 28, 2024, 1:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Presidio Holdings Inc.

Presidio Networked Solutions Group, LLC

Presidio Networked Solutions LLC

Plaintiffs

Sheppard Mullin

defendants

Angela Splinter

Paul Brehm

People Driven Technology, Inc.

Steven Kundert

defendant counsels

Miller Johnson

nature of claim: 880/