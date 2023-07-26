Presidents Departure Marks Latest Change at Seton Hall | Law...

News From Law.com

Joseph E. Nyre announced Monday he will step down as president of Seton Hall University. With the university nearing completion of its three-year strategic plan, "Harvest Our Treasures," it seemed like an appropriate time for new leadership, Nyre said in a letter to the Seton Hall community sent early Monday morning, which was provided to Law.com. The move follows—but doesn't appear to be related to—the institution's $1 million fraud investigation at its law school.

July 26, 2023, 11:42 AM

