President Biden Taps 2 Florida Lawyers to Become US Attorney...

President Joe Biden nominated two lawyers in the Sunshine State to serve as the U.S. attorney for the middle and southern districts of Florida. For the Middle District of Florida, Biden nominated Roger B. Handberg. Handberg has served at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida since 2021 and previously held the position of assistant U.S. attorney at the federal agency for nearly two decades. For the Southern District of Florida, Biden nominated Markenzy Lapointe.

Government

September 15, 2022, 6:21 PM