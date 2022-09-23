President Biden Declared End of Pandemic. Heres What Pennsyl...

News From Law.com

In the wake of U.S. President Joe Biden declaring a once-in-a-century crisis was over, courts across Pennsylvania are starting to look a lot more like they did before the coronavirus pandemic, with many judicial districts scrapping their COVID-19 safety protocols and running jury trials at full capacity. Judges and court administrators said their respective courts have largely cleared the greatest hurdles the pandemic created, such as backlogs and trial scheduling. They said they were optimistic about the direction of their courts post-pandemic, but some tempered their optimism more than others.

Government

September 23, 2022, 3:33 PM