New Suit - Civil RICO

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt filed a civil RICO lawsuit Monday in Oregon District Court against Heirloom Inc. and other defendants. The suit centers on an over $733,000 agreement to build six custom 'tiny' homes on behalf of real estate firm Preserve Partners. The suit contends that the defendants had no intention of fulfilling the agreement, alleging that they submitted copies of counterfeit purchase orders in order to misrepresent that construction was underway and collect payments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00809, Preserve Partners, Inc. v. Donato et al.

Real Estate

June 05, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Preserve Partners, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

defendants

Heirloom, Inc.

Jeremy Killian

Ryan Donato

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct