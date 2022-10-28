Preparing for 2024 Start, Incoming Ballard Chair Makes Key A...

News From Law.com

At Ballard Spahr, the election of the first non-Pennsylvania-based chair this year signified the growth of the Philadelphia-based firm's business on a national scale. With 14 months remaining in the transition to new leadership, a slate of hand-picked C-level appointments by Minneapolis-based chair-elect Pete Michaud is also signifying an evolution in the firm's leadership structure to manage such expansion, one that unifies Ballard's administrative back-bone with new methods of delivery of legal services, leaders said in interviews this month.

October 28, 2022, 5:05 PM