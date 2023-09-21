Preparing a Positive Message About DeFi for Judges and Jurie...

News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily sits down with Bradford Newman, the chair of the North America trade secrets practice at Baker McKenzie, who is based in Palo Alto. Newman sees U.S. courts acting as de facto regulators on issues relating to decentralized finance, or DeFi. He's urging defense lawyers in the industry to gear their messages to judges and juries to showcase the goals and promise of the industry, rather than fraudsters who might take advantage of it.

Banking & Financial Services

September 21, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /