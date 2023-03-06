Who Got The Work

Jason Kislin of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for Martells Tiki Bar Inc. d/b/a Martell’s Lobster House in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 20 in New Jersey District Court by O'Boule Law Firm on behalf of retail food advertising company Prepared Food Photos Inc., accuses the defendant of publishing a photograph on it Facebook page without permission or license. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Georgette Castner, is 3:23-cv-00332, Prepared Food Photos, Inc. v. Martells Tiki Bar Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 06, 2023, 6:05 AM