Who Got The Work

Justin P. Bagdady of Bodman has entered an appearance for Coffee & Toffee LLC, doing business as Elaine's Bagels, in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, which accuses the defendant of using an image in social media marketing without authorization, was filed May 10 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Desouza Law on behalf of Prepared Food Photos Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman, is 2:23-cv-11103, Prepared Food Photos, Inc. v. Coffee & Toffee LLC.

Internet & Social Media

June 26, 2023, 3:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Prepared Food Photos, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Desouza Law, PA

defendants

Coffee & Toffee LLC

defendant counsels

Bodman

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims