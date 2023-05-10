New Suit - Copyright

McKool Smith filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Prep Solutions Ltd., a provider of study materials for certification exams in the IT industry. The suit targets ASoft Solutions 4Team, Certbus.com and other defendants for allegedly distributing the plaintiff's copyrighted practices exams without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00211, Prep Solutions Ltd. v. Techono Ltd. et al.

Business Services

May 10, 2023, 2:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Prep Solutions Ltd.

Plaintiffs

McKool Smith

defendants

ASoft Solutions 4Team

Certbus.com

Elephant Projects Ltd.

ExamHighPass

ExamPoster

Nguyen Duy Hoat

Passleader.com

Services & Consulting Force SRL

Techono Ltd.

Xcerts.com

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims