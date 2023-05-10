McKool Smith filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court on behalf of Prep Solutions Ltd., a provider of study materials for certification exams in the IT industry. The suit targets ASoft Solutions 4Team, Certbus.com and other defendants for allegedly distributing the plaintiff's copyrighted practices exams without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00211, Prep Solutions Ltd. v. Techono Ltd. et al.
Business Services
May 10, 2023, 2:55 PM