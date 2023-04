Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against tech startup Dryftwood d/b/a Sizzle and other defendants to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by a plaintiff claiming disability harassment and wage-and-hour violations. The case is 2:23-cv-02570, Prencipe et al v. Pishevar et al.

Technology

April 05, 2023, 7:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Prencipe

defendants

Afshin P. Pishevar

GoBrands, Inc.dba GoPuff

Shervin K. Pishevar

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract