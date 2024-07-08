Who Got The Work

Michael E. Steinberg of Seyfarth Shaw has entered an appearance for Starbucks in a pending class action over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, filed May 24 in Colorado District Court by Keith Gibson Law, contends that the surcharge constitutes disability discrimination against individuals with lactose intolerance and milk allergies as there is no material difference between the price of milk and the price of non-dairy alternatives. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Maritza Dominguez Braswell, is 1:24-cv-01474, Premo v. Starbucks Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 08, 2024, 12:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Lora Premo

Plaintiffs

Keith Gibson Law PC

Defendants

Starbucks Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA