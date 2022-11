New Suit - Contract

Hogan Lovells filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Colorado District Court against Predictive Safety SRP. The case was filed on behalf of Mark Premo, who accuses the defendant of refusing to repay debts owed toward three promissory notes and related fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03044, Premo v. Predictive Safety SRP, Inc.

Colorado

November 22, 2022, 7:34 PM