Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Walsh, Barnes & Zumpella on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cincinnati Financial to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Davis, Bucco, Makara & Ddorsey on behalf of Premier Roofing Services, seeks a declaration that the defendant owes a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. The case is 2:22-cv-03197, Premier Roofing Services, LLC v. The Cincinnati Insurance Companies.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 4:05 PM