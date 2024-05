Who Got The Work

Randy Carl Sparks Jr. of Kaufman & Canoles has entered an appearance for R7 Lease Purchase Inc. and Joseph Romano in a pending franchise lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 29 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Plave Koch PLC on behalf of Premier Rental-Purchase Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis, is 4:24-cv-00051, Premier Rental-Purchase, Inc. v. R7 Lease Purchase, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 13, 2024, 11:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Premier Rental-Purchase, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Plave Koch PLC

defendants

Joseph Romano

R7 Lease Purchase, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kaufman & Canoles

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute