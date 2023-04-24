Who Got The Work

Christine A. Knipper, George C. Rockas and Andrew P. Walsh of Wilson Elser have entered appearances for Lyndon Southern Specialty Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a tornado storm, was filed March 8 in Alabama Northern District Court by Parsons Lee & Juliano on behalf of Premier Kings Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray M. Borden, is 2:23-cv-00282, Premier Kings Inc v. Lyndon Southern Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 24, 2023, 4:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Premier Kings Inc

Plaintiffs

Parsons Lee Juliano

defendants

Lyndon Southern Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute