Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Litchfield Cavo on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Navigators Specialty Insurance to Texas Eastern District Court. The complaint, for storm damage claims, was filed by Whyle PLLC on behalf of Premier Hospitality Management. The case is 4:23-cv-00412, Premier Hospitality Management Inc. v. Navigators Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 1:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Premier Hospitality Management Inc.

defendants

Navigators Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Litchfield Cavo

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute