New Suit - Contract

Spring Healthcare Services and other defendants were hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Winthrop & Weinstine on behalf of Premier Biotech, seeks to recover a $1.4 million down payment for undelivered COVID-19 home testing kits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02395, Premier Biotech Inc. v. Spring Healthcare Services AG et al.

Health Care

September 28, 2022, 7:26 PM