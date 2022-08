Who Got The Work

Evan B. Citron of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Airlu Realty, Paradise Court and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case was filed July 15 in New York Southern District Court by Bronx Legal Services on behalf of Paulin Preldakaj. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr., is 1:22-cv-06055, Preldakaj v. Airlu Realty L.L.C. et al.

Real Estate

August 29, 2022, 10:59 AM