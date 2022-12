News From Law.com

A New Jersey attorney has sued Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin alleging it discriminated against her when it absorbed the firm where she formerly worked, but did not take her aboard. The attorney Sophia Tyris, who has practiced in Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 2014, sued Marshall Dennehey and her former firm, New Jersey-based Delany Law, in Burlington County, NJ late last month.

New Jersey

December 02, 2022, 9:26 AM