Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial subsidiary Sentinel Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Moreira & Moreira on behalf of Preferred Mutual Insurance, seeks a declaration that the defendant owes a duty to defend and indemnify a third party in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 2:22-cv-05852, Preferred Mutual Insurance Company v. Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.

Insurance

October 03, 2022, 6:33 PM