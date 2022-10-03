Counsel at Wilson Elser on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial subsidiary Sentinel Insurance to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Moreira & Moreira on behalf of Preferred Mutual Insurance, seeks a declaration that the defendant owes a duty to defend and indemnify a third party in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 2:22-cv-05852, Preferred Mutual Insurance Company v. Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.
Insurance
October 03, 2022, 6:33 PM