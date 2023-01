New Suit - Product Liability

Amazon.com was hit with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in New York Western District Court. The court case was filed by Lecomte, Emanuelson and Doyle on behalf of Preferred Mutual Insurance, which claims fire damage to a policyholder's home due to a defective battery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-06083, Preferred Mutual Insurance Company v. Amazon.Com Inc.

Internet & Social Media

January 31, 2023, 3:00 PM