Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Broan-Nutone to New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Methfessel & Werbel on behalf of Preferred Mutual Insurance, pursues subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective ceiling fan. The case is 2:23-cv-02725, Preferred Mutual Insurance Co. v. Broan-Nutone LLC.

Insurance

May 19, 2023, 4:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Preferred Mutual Insurance Company A/S/O John Zolnier

defendants

Broan Nutone, LLC

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product