Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Scrudder, Bass, Quillian, Horlock, Lazarus & Adele on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Hanover Insurance Co. to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Baxter Law Firm on behalf of Preferred Chiropractic, accuses the insurer of underpaying claims for fire damage. The case is 1:23-cv-02891, Preferred Chiropractic, LLC v. The Hanover Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 03, 2023, 4:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Preferred Chiropractic, LLC

Plaintiffs

Baxter Law Firm, LLC

defendants

The Hanover Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Scrudder, Bass, Quillian, Horlock, Lazarus,& Adele LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute