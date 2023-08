News From Law.com

Davis Polk & Wardwell has been in its current space at 450 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan since 1992. During that time, the firm has grown its headcount and its space, acquiring roughly three additional floors in the building over time. The new 25-year lease is now the largest by square footage in New York in 2023 to date, according to CBRE.

August 15, 2023, 4:31 PM

