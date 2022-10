News From Law.com

Holland & Knight has hired the co-chairs of Porter Wright Morris & Arthur's representations and warranties insurance (RWI) practice group, Andrew Shapiro and Jason Dubner, to join its Chicago office as partners. In a Monday press release, Holland & Knight said it hired Shapiro and Dubner as some deals from the M&A boom of 2020 and 2021 begin to sour, causing a "record" number of requests from RWI carriers.

Insurance

October 17, 2022, 1:56 PM