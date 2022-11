Who Got The Work

Rebecca Lindahl and Zachary S. Beal of Katten Muchin Rosenman are defending Ace Funding Source in a civil RICO lawsuit. The case, which brings claims of usurious lending, was filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by John M. Stravato on behalf of PrecisionWorks Manufacturing and its owners. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, is 1:22-cv-08290, PrecisionWorks MFG, LLC et al v. Union Funding Source, Inc. et al.

New York

November 14, 2022, 4:19 AM