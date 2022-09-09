New Suit - Patent

Swanson, Martin & Bell filed a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Central District Court on behalf of Precision Products Inc. The suit seeks declaratory judgment against Harper Trucks Inc. that plaintiff has not infringed and does not infringe on a single asserted patent related to a multi-position hand truck. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-03179, Precision Products, Inc. v. Harper Trucks Inc.

