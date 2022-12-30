New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Software provider RealPage Inc. and the nation's largest owners of residential rental apartments were slapped with an antitrust class action Thursday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of data analytics software offered by RealPage, a Thoma Bravo company. The case is 1:22-cv-12230, Precht v. RealPage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 30, 2022, 9:17 AM