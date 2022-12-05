Prayer in Court: Judges Divided Over Compulsory Prayer in Th...

News From Law.com

Three circuit judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit criticized the majority for refusing to rehear en banc a freedom-of-religion lawsuit where a Texas judge is alleged to be conducting compulsory prayer. A three-judge panel had split 2-1, and reversed a federal district court denial of summary judgment brought by Montgomery County Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack. This dissenting circuit judge, E. Grady Jolly, accused his colleagues of "willful blindness." Jolly did not vote in the poll to rehear the case, but judges James Dennis and James E. Graves Jr. joined Stephen A. Higginson in his dissent.

Texas

December 05, 2022, 4:51 PM