Who Got The Work

Ajente Kamalanathan of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Science Applications International in a pending lawsuit alleging employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed March 29 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Alan Lescht & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was wrongfully denied a disability-based exemption to the defendant's COVID-19 mask policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rossie D. Alston Jr., is 1:23-cv-00417, Pratt v. Science Applications International Corporation.

Business Services

May 13, 2023, 12:45 PM

