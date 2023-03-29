New Suit - Employment

Science Applications International was sued Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court action was brought by Alan Lescht & Associates on behalf of a former research consultant who contends that she was wrongfully denied a disability-based exemption to the defendant's mask policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00417, Pratt v. Science Applications International Corporation.

Business Services

March 29, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Patty Pratt

Plaintiffs

Alan Lescht & Associates PC

defendants

Science Applications International Corporation

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA