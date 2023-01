Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against First Choice Community Credit Union to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney John T. Spragens on behalf of Teri Pratt. The case is 3:23-cv-00005, Pratt v. First Choice Community Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

January 03, 2023, 5:59 PM