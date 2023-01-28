New Suit

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough filed a lawsuit Friday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Pratt Corrugated Holdings Inc., a seller of corrugated paper products, including pizza boxes. The suit takes aim at Porter Pizza Box of Ohio (f/k/a Star Pizza Box of Ohio, LLC) for alleged fraudulent transfer in connection with the defendant's $35 million acquisition by WestRock. The plaintiff alleges that the 2017 deal devalued a long-term supply agreement between the parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00448, Pratt Corrugated Holdings, Inc. v. Porter Pizza Box of Ohio, LLC (f/k/a Star Pizza Box of Ohio, LLC) et al.

Ohio

January 28, 2023, 12:13 PM