Aircraft engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney was hit with an antitrust lawsuit May 10 accusing the company of trying to monopolize the U.S. market for two types of widely used turboprop engines. Plaintiff Universal Turbine Parts LLC, a used aircraft engine supplier, claims Pratt & Whitney has worked to cut off the supply of used engines and parts in its PT6 and PW100 families of products in order to drive its competitors out of business.

Aerospace & Defense

May 13, 2024, 2:36 PM

