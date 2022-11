Who Got The Work

Ezra H. Alter of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott has entered an appearance for Madhuri Coletti in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 13 in New Jersey District Court by three pro se plaintiffs claiming fraudulent transfers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:22-cv-06073, Prasad et al v. Coletti et al.