Praising High Courts Collegiality, Patricia Guerrero Prepare...

News From Law.com

California's Supreme Court justices, well-known for their collegiality, frequently try to accommodate each other's views on cases "and sometimes that results in a narrower opinion," Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero said in a public interview Friday. Guerrero, who was recently confirmed as Gov. Gavin Newsom's choice for chief justice, told an audience gathered at the nonprofit She Shares' event in Sacramento that the high court's seven justices like working together and share a "mutual respect."

October 21, 2022, 6:17 PM