New Suit - Copyright

Party Production USA N Party Goods Inc. was sued for copyright infringement on Monday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Taft Stettinius & Hollister on behalf of Prairie Supply Inc. d/b/a Conver USA, accuses the defendant of selling birthday balloons with nearly identical designs, fonts and images as the plaintiff's balloons. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-02058, Prairie Supply Inc. v. Party Production USA N Party Goods Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 10, 2023, 7:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Prairie Supply, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Party Production USA N Party Goods, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims