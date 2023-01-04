New Suit

Prairie Management & Development, Rockwell Properties, Scottsdale Insurance and Westfield Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Columbia Insurance on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Freeman Mathis & Gary and Lindsay Pickett & Postel, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from an accident at a construction site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00053, Prairie Management & Development Inc. et al. v. Columbia Insurance Group Inc.

Insurance

January 04, 2023, 6:46 PM