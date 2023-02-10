New Suit - Trademark

Wiley Rein filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of PragmaticPlay International, a developer of desktop and mobile casino games. The complaint takes aim at the operators of Vulkan Casinos and Klub Vulkan websites for running sites that replicate the look and feel of legitimate games designed by the plaintiff without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00188, PragmaticPlay International Ltd. v. Does 1-10.

Internet & Social Media

February 10, 2023, 12:05 PM