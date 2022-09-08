New Suit - Trademark

Wiley Rein filed a cybersquatting and trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of PragmaticPlay International, a Maltese online casino gaming company. The suit targets dozens of internet domain names for allegedly 'typosquatting' variations of the plaintiff's domain name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01016, PragmaticPlay International Ltd. v. 51Ppgame.Com et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 08, 2022, 12:18 PM