New Suit - Product Liability

Lowe's and New Widetech Industries were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Praetorian Insurance, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective dehumidifier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01788, Praetorian Insurance Co. v. Lowe's Companies Inc. et al.