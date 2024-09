News From Law.com

A New York attorney must pay a nonagenarian former client more than $26 million after a federal jury found he committed legal malpractice by taking advantage of an ailing client to sell a valuable piece of land. Lawyer Howard Kleinhendler, then at Wachtel Missry, was found liable for both punitive and compensatory damages for allegedly taking advantage of 92-year-old plaintiff Allan Applestein.

September 24, 2024, 7:11 PM