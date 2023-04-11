New Suit - Personal Injury
The City of Jackson, Mississippi; the Mississippi State Department of Health; current Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba Jr. and former Mayor Tony Yarber; Trilogy Engineering Services LLC; and other defendants were sued Monday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of hundreds of children who were allegedly poisoned by lead that leached from Jackson city’s pipes into a drinking water reservoir. The complaint accuses the defendants of making ‘conscience-shocking’ decisions to knowingly supply households with unsafe drinking water without issuing warnings or notifications. The suit was brought by Levy Konigsburg LLP and Chhabra & Gibbs. The case is 3:23-cv-00243, P.R. et al v. The City of Jackson, Mississippi et al.
Government
April 11, 2023, 4:11 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Chokwe A. Lumumba, Jr.
- Jerriot Smash
- Jim Craig
- John Does 1-40
- Kishia Powell
- Robert Miller
- The City of Jackson, Mississippi
- the Mississippi State Department of Health
- Tony Yarber
- Trilogy Engineering Services LLC
