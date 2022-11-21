New Suit - Patent

Amphenol, a manufacturer of radio frequency connectors and accessories, and Charles Industries LLC were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court. The court action, which asserts a single patent related to fiber enclosure products, was brought by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Barclay Damon on behalf of Belden subsidiary PPC Broadband. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01517, Ppc Broadband, Inc. v. Charles Industries, LLC et al.

Technology

November 21, 2022, 1:11 PM